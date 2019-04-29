Ranbir Kapoor Makes Me Feel Different; There's A Deep Sense Of Comfort With Him: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt fell in love with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Brahmastra but the diva says she has always loved Ranbir as an actor. In a recent interview to a leading web portal, Alia praised Ranbir Kapoor and said that he is an amazing soul and she feels a deep sense of comfort with him. "I have always loved Ranbir as an actor - he's just so fabulous on screen, he's powerful yet so honest and complete. I'm feeling that even while we work together. It's so nice to just see him be. He really inspires me to be a better version of myself at work.''

She is thankful that she got to work with her beau in a film like Brahmastra, ''His work ethics are commendable and I'm still learning from him. I'll continue learning from him. Even with Bachchan sir, who's so giving and professional as an actor, it's been amazing. His voice can alone give you goosebumps. The world is relatable. Brahmastra is not going to be a film, it will be an experience. I'm actually very glad that the first time he and I are coming together is for a film like this. There was a time when I used to think - 'When will I get to work with him? What will happen? And then this happened.''

''Also, it has been a while since Brahmastra was conceptualised - it was five years ago right after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. That was also the time Ayan and I bonded. It was a very big moment for me when he offered me this part. I wasn't who I'm today then but he still entrusted in me. It was a big deal for me and from that day to now, I have always looked forward to being on that set everyday. Because it's a new challenge each day and it has given me abandon as an actor. I have always felt that when Ranbir and I come together, it has to be magical and literally, it can't get more magical than this. I'm saying all this with great hope and not being pompous about it. We're working very hard towards that," Alia said.

Talking about her love life, Alia revealed, "Ranbir makes me feel different. Yes, it's true that I was always a little wary of baring my private life out there, but with him, there's a deep sense of comfort. He's an amazing soul and there's so much that I get to learn from him everyday, not just as an artiste but also as a human being. I would just say that I'm in a happy space both professionally and personally."