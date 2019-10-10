Ranbir Kapoor's New Look For Shamshera Gets LEAKED; The Actor Looks Unrecognizable

Ever since 'Sanju' happened to actor Ranbir Kapoor, fans can't wait to welcome him back on the silver screen. Ranbir Kapoor didn't only garner praises for his acting chops in the film but also shattered many box office records. Currently, the actor is busy shooting two films simultaneously - Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Karan Malhotra's Shamshera and we're here with a piece of exciting news for all the RK fans out there!

We've seen many behind-the-scene pictures of Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Brahmastra and brace yourself to check out the new look of Ranbir from Shamshera. The actor was spotted at the film's shooting location, wherein he looks entirely different.

Pic Courtesy - RANBIR KAPOOR KINGDOM/ Instagram

Shamshera, which is bankrolled by YRF, also casts Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. In the film, Ranbir plays a dacoit. Earlier, speaking of Shamshera, Ranbir had said, "It is not a story of a 'daaku', but a film based in the 1800s, it is about a dacoit tribe who are fighting for their right and independence from the British. There was a great story of heroism, a story rooted in our country which actually happened back then."

"It is a departure from the kind of films I have done, it is not the coming-of-age lover boy roles which I have done often. 'Shamshera' is in the aspirational space, the space of true, badass commercial cinema."

Shamshera is slated to hit theatres on July 31, 2020.