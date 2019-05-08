English
    Ranbir Kapoor Practices 'Shiva Sessions' For Brahmastra! Watch Video

    Ranbir Kapoor is currently prepping up for Brahmastra in Germany and is training with movement and culture expert group, Ido Portal. The director of the film Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram and shared a video of the actor practising the moves with his trainer. In the clip, Ranbir's co-star and girlfriend Alia Bhatt is also seen recording the training process.

    ''Shiva Sessions. Last Saturday, Berlin. Prep work for our next shooting schedule is on... and once again, our path led us to one of our most special collaborators on this journey - Ido Portal. (More on his role in helping Ranbir build his performance in another post...) For now, some random moments from our weekend brainstorming session with Ido... #preplife #traveldiaires #brahmastra,'' wrote Ayan alongside the video.

    Parineeti Chopra FAT SHAMES Herself, Says 'I Was Too Fat & Looked Really Bad'!

    Last month, Ayan Mukerji announced that the release of Brahmastra has been pushed to summer 2020. The movie was earlier set to release this December, but Ayan said he decided to postpone the date as he did not want to compromise on the technical aspects of the VFX-heavy film. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

    Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy trilogy in which Ranbir Kapoor will play Shiva while Alia Bhatt will be seen playing a character named Isha. The movie is touted as a "modern-day fairy tale" and not much has been revealed about the plot of the film as the filmmakers have kept everything under wraps.

    Also, reports are doing the rounds that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of a DJ with superpowers, who can shoot fire from his hands.

    Shiva Sessions 💥 Last Saturday, Berlin. Prep work for our next shooting schedule is on... and once again, our path led us to one of our most special collaborators on this journey - Ido Portal. (More on his role in helping Ranbir build his performance in another post...) For now, some random moments from our weekend brainstorming session with Ido... #preplife #traveldiaires #brahmastra

    A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji) on May 7, 2019 at 8:08am PDT

    (Inputs From PTI)

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 15:21 [IST]
