Ranbir Kapoor Protects His Girlfriend Alia Bhatt From Getting Mobbed By Fans! [SEE VIDEO]

Bollywood's 'IT' couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been painting the town red with their romance. The couple began dating while shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and since then have been in a steady relationship. Alia even celebrated the New Year with Ranbir and his family in New York, the pictures of which took the internet by storm.

Yesterday, the lovebirds along with a delegation of Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi to discuss the future of cinema.

After their meeting while leaving the airport, Ranbir was seen protecting his ladylove Alia from a crowd of fans and the paparazzi. Check out the video here-

Ranbir Is Very Protective Of Alia In the video, Ranbir is holding Alia from her shoulders as they walked towards their car. The Lovebirds To Get Engaged After The Release Of Brahmastra? There are reports floating in the media that Ranbir and Alia might get engaged this year. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor is is insisting the couple at least get engaged, if not tie the knot this year. Did Ranbir's Sister Riddhima Gift This To The Couple? A media report recently stated that Riddhima gifted a gold-plated crafted ring crafted with the couple's initials AR to them as a symbol of her affection for them. Alia On Her Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor The actress was quoted as saying in a HT interview, "It's seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm." She further added, "You can say that it's like a cat in my life that I want to protect, and it's not ready to come on social media the way Edward has."

In yet another interview with a leading channel, Alia revealed that she had a crush on Ranbir since she was 11 and used to stare his pictures.

