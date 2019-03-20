INSIDE VIDEOS! Ranbir Kapoor's Reaction CAUGHT ON CAMERA When Ranveer Singh Bagged Best Actor Award

Ranbir & Ranveer Hug It Out

When Ranveer Singh's name was called on stage, Ranveer stood up from his seat as a proud actor and went on to kiss his wife Deepika Padukone and then hugged Ranbir Kapoor.

When ‘Sanju’ Met ‘Kamli’

Just like on-screen, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal's bromance pretty visible at Zee Cine Awards 2019. In the video, Vicky Kausal can be seen running towards Ranbir to greet him and their hug will make you say ‘Aww'.

Video- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Stage at the Red Carpet of #ZeeCineAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/78ngVSj0UV — RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) March 19, 2019

Ranbir Dances With Alia

We also got our hands on this love-filled video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in which they can be shaking leg with each other on stage, while Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan imitate them in a funny way.

Katrina With Her Award

Katrina Kaif bagged the ‘Best Supporting' actress award for Shahrukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer.

Varun With Madhuri

Varun Dhawan strikes a pose with Madhuri Dixit backstage. The duo is currently gearing up for their upcoming film, Kalank. The film also casts Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt.

Mr Bhansali With His Muse

A proud picture of Sanjay Leela Bhansali with his muse, Deepika Padukone. Their last film, Padmaavat, not only shone at the box office but at the award gala as well!