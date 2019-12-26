Ranbir Kapoor Receives A Lot Of 'Mean Comments' And The Reason Is His Ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif!

It seems Katrina Kaif's fans have not forgiven Ranbir Kapoor for allegedly ditching the actress and dating her close friend, Alia Bhatt. Even though Ranbir-Katrina's affair is all in the past, netizens just can't see the actor with someone else. Otherwise, how would you justify all these mean comments that Ranbir often receive on the social media?

Yesterday (December 25, 2019), Alia Bhatt accompanied Ranbir Kapoor for the 'Christmas lunch' with the Kapoors and the duo happily posed for the media. A couple of years ago, Ranbir and Katrina were seen in the same pose for the same occasion. Netizens can't help but post 'mean comments' for the Barfi actor.

@noorain_mahmood28: "Some years ago he was clicked with Katrina here ....god knows who'll be the next."

@sp_worldfans: "Ok honestly this is creepy.. to keep changing the lady you get home for christmas is not classy.. hope this time he honors the woman he gets home.. its not cool."

@kushal582: "Wait until next year he will be with either Sara, Kiara or Jahnvi."

@kritijaverii: "Last time it was Katrina lol."

@drasmitak: "Every year he goes with different girlfriend."

@doppelo3: "Same place he clicked the picture with Katrina."

@bollymirror2020: "Are you carrying babies milk bottle & diapers Ranbir, you gonna be good daddy right."

Clearly, fans are not very happy with Ranbir's new relationship!

Ranbir and Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The release date of the film has been not announced yet but rumours suggest that it would release in 2020.

(Social media posts are unedited.)