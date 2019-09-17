English
    Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS His Lucky Charm Ahead Of The Zoya Factor’s Release!

    Sonam Kapoor is all set to be a lucky charm in her upcoming film, The Zoya Factor. Starring alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Sonam will be playing the role of Zoya, a woman who is considered to be lucky for the Indian cricket team. Ahead of the film's release, Sonam's good friend Ranbir Kapoor shared a video revealing what has worked as a lucky charm in his life.

    The Zoya Factor: Ranbir REVEALS His Lucky Charms

    Ranbir said that he used to have two lucky charms when he was young. Talking about the first one, he said, "When I used to go to school and would see a red mail truck on my way, I used to cross my fingers, shut my mouth and make a wish and until I saw three black cars on the road, I didn't uncross my fingers or speak a word."

    "Usually when I was successful in spotting three black cars before reaching school, strangely all my wishes came true. And this went on for a very long time until I naturally stopped when they stopped coming true," he added.

    Talking about his second lucky charm, Ranbir spoke about his fixation with the number 8. "My mom's birthday is on 8th. I just fell in love with the design of the number and also the fact that can mean infinity," he said, adding, "Whatever I did, it gave me confidence, psychologically of course, but it really worked for me."

    Sonam took to her Twitter handle to share this video and wrote, "My good friend, #RanbirKapoor has just sent this sweet video of his lucky charm! Thank you so much mere Sanju! Tell me your lucky charms using the hashtags below! May the luck be with you!" (sic)

    Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Zoya Factor is based on a book written by Anuja Chauhan. It is scheduled for release on September 20.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 1:24 [IST]
