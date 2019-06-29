Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor & Bharat Sahni Are Neetu Kapoor's 'Super Men' [SEE PICTURE]

Ranbir Kapoor enjoys lunch with family in New York without Alia Bhatt | FilmiBeat

Ranbir Kapoor has been travelling too and fro to New York to pay a visit to his dad Rishi Kapoor ever since he was diagnosed with cancer last year. The veteran actor is in the Big Apple for his medical treatment along with his wife Neetu Kapoor.

Even Ranbir's girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt too often accompanies him to the city to visit Rishi and Neetu and their pictures have been everywhere on the internet. A few days ago, even the Bachchans- Abhishek and Aishwarya along with their daughter Aaradhya visited the Kapoors in NY City.

Meanwhile, Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor regularly keeps sharing pictures and update on the senior actor. Recently, she shared a happy picture where her hubby Rishi, son Ranbir and son-in-law Bharat Sahni are seen bonding over few drinks.

She captioned the picture as, "Pure heart is very attractive n all three have that quality ..they are individually strong ..Pure with great wit !!! my super men #threescompany #familytime."

Reportedly, Rishi Kapoor is expected to fly back to India before his birthday after completing his medical treatment. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor recently revealed, "Yes, I am trying to return by August-end, depending on what the doctors at the hospital say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100% fit by the time I am back."

Well, we just can't wait to see the veteran actor back in action on the big screen!

