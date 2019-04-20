Ranbir Kapoor's Role In Brahmastra LEAKED: An Insider Reveals Interesting Details!

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra role get REVEALED; Check Out | FilmiBeat

Ranbir Kapoor who has played some very intriguing characters in the past, is now all set to explore a different genre with Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-adventure Brahmastra. Touted to be one of the most awaited films of this year, Brahmastra has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced.

After the makers unveiled the logo of the film at the Kumbh Mela this year, every little detail about the film is making the people more and more curious about what's in store for them. Meanwhile, an insider recently revealed some new details about Ranbir's role in the film.

Ranbir Plays A DJ In The Film A Mid-day report quoted a source as saying, "Ranbir plays a DJ who walks out of his house against his father's wishes. The story then traces his journey as he tries to fulfil his dreams and discovers his superpowers in the process." Every Character In The Film Will Have Some Superpower The tabloid further stated that every character in the movie possesses superpowers, with Ranbir's character believed to have the power to unleash fire from his palms. Some High-octane Action Sequences In The Film The source further spilled the beans, "The film has some high octane action sequences. Ranbir trained in traditional Indian martial arts, including Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai, before the film went on floors in 2017." Alia Recently Shared Her Working Experience With Ranbir On This Film "When I set out to work with him, I was thinking that I will understand his process of acting, but there's no process. He is like me, he acts in front of the camera, and suddenly off camera, he is seen eating chocolates, or chatting, wanting to know what is the gossip of the day. He is very hard working, so effortless and that is the beauty."

Speaking about Brahmastra, Ranbir had earlier called the film 'a modern day fairy-tale' with "all the characters in it having supernatural powers." The actor was quoted as saying, "Ayan, my best friend, has taken five years to write this film. He has written it in three parts and it's a new type of film."

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and has a cameo by Nagarjuna. The first part of this trilogy will hit the big screens in Christmas 2019.

