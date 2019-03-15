Is He Making A Blunder? Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera To LOCK HORNS With S S Rajamouli's RRR

Clash Of The Titans

The team of SS Rajamouli's RRR, at a press meet in Hyderabad announced the release date of the film and guess what? It's July 30, 2020. Interestingly Shamshera is also scheduled to release on the same date.

Both Films Are Multi-starrer

If on one side, Shamshera's star-cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, on the other side, RRR casts Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Daisy Edgar Jones .

Budget Of Shamshera & RRR

For the unversed, it has been revealed that the budget of the movie will be around Rs 350-400 crores. Whereas, the budget of Shamshera has not been revealed yet but it is to be believed that the film will be yet another big-budget film of YRF!

Will Aditya Chopra Avoid The Clash?

The recent big-budget film of YRF, Thugs Of Hindostan went horribly wrong and considering its failure, we wonder if Aditya Chopra would dare to lock horns with S S Rajamouli, whose last film, Baahubali 2, took the entire nation by storm or would rather choose to avoid clash with him!

Well, only time can tell!