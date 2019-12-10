    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Randeep Hooda Opens Up About His Ouster From Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy

      Actor Randeep Hooda was initially roped in for a part in Mira Nair’s film 'A Suitable Boy' based on Vikram Seth’s book of the same name. The Tabu and Ishaan Khatter starrer project has been in the news for its impressive first look, but the film also garnered headlines for Randeep’s sudden departure from the ambitious project.

      The initial reports stated that the actor was asked to exit by the maker's post an altercation between him and a makeup artist on the sets. Talking about his altercation, a source from the unit had stated, “The cast and crew were stationed at the Hyatt Regency in Lucknow. In the initial leg of his stint, Randeep got into an argument with the make-up man (name undisclosed on request) about the look he was to sport on that day. It started out as a verbal altercation, but things quickly spiralled out of hand as the actor manhandled the make-up artiste. Mira was not present at the scene. However, word soon reached the filmmaker and the matter was duly escalated to the BBC team in the UK. The team promptly took cognisance of the episode, and a day later, they requested Randeep to respectfully bow out of the project.”

      Randeep Hooda

      But the actor has now come forward with his end of the story. The 'Highway’ star denies the report and reasons being circulated in the media. He says that he left the shoot after finishing his portions whilst stating that he had a cameo appearance only. In a recent interview with a tabloid, Randeep said, “Firstly, it was not a physical fight, but an argument with my make-up artiste who has worked with me for many years and is working with me on Radhe. Secondly, I had a brief role on A Suitable Boy, which I did for my love for Mira. Thirdly, I did not exit the project; I finished my four days of work and moved on to other projects.”

      Meanwhile, Randeep will soon be seen on the silver screen in Imtiaz Ali’s 'Aaj Kal'. The talented actor is currently busy shooting for Salman Khan’s 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' where he will be seen playing a negative role.

