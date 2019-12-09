Randeep Hooda Reacts To Hashtag #BoycottPanipat

Kartik Aaryan's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and Ashutosh Gowarikar's historical drama 'Panipat' hit screens, last Friday. 'Panipat' has been receiving mixed reviews since its release. Specific sections of people have expressed their dissatisfaction over the portrayal of 'Maharaja Surajmal' in the film. The movie is touted to have portrayed Maharaja Surajmal as a greedy ruler. People in Rajasthan have protested against the film, saying it has distorted history.

Netizens tweeted with the hashtag #BoycottPanipat on social media, bashing the filmmakers for portraying Rajput Maharaj in wrong light. Some are protesting against the use of Haryanvi and Rajasthani in the film, saying they actually speak the Braj language.

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje has stated that the 'wrong picturisation' of Maharaja Suraj Mal's character was 'condemnable'.

Vishvendra Singh, an alleged direct descendant of the Maharaja, took to Twitter to express his view. He wrote, "It is unfortunate that the legendary Jat ruler, Maharaja Suraj Mal, has been depicted in an unseemly light. Historical facts are also distorted in the film. In light of the vociferous protest by the Jat community in Haryana, Rajasthan and other regions of North India, I believe that the film should be banned to avoid a law and order situation."

Actor Randeep Hooda has now come out in the open to react on this. He took to social media and wrote, "To glorify one community, one doesn't need to show others down.. it mostly has an adverse effect .. hoping for a more mature understanding in the future. To the offended - it's just a movie, don't attach your ancestors' legacy to a piece of pure entertainment #MaharajaSurajmal." (sic)

Randeep Hooda most recently started shooting for 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The movie has Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. 'Radhe' is scheduled to hit the screens for Eid 2020.

