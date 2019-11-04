Rangoli Chandal Takes A Dig At Karan Johar's Takht

When we speak of controversies on Twitter, the Ranaut sisters - Kangana and Rangoli have always stayed ahead of everyone else. Very often, the two can be seen having a battle with Bollywood celebrities on Twitter. While Kangana voices out her opinions even during media interactions, Rangoli's tweets almost always make headlines.

In Rangoli's recent bout, Karan Johar has been dragged. She named him during an argument in an attempt to put down the director. While having a Twitter discussion about Lord Rama and the epic tale of Ramayana, Rangoli took the cases of books and films which glorify the Mughal period instead of Lord Rama and his greatness.

She spoke about Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Takht' which is set in the Mughal era and shows the story of Shahjehan's sons, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh.

"And now not surprisingly our dear Karan Johar is making a film on this cruel bloodline, he will depict Aurangzeb cruelty through his abs and sexual relationships," (sic) Rangoli tweeted. She even went on to comment on the director and wrote, "These dumb filmmakers need to be stopped from sexual depiction of historic characters, before they start their crying drama and claim that democracy is dead and bring international shame to the nation, I request authorities to ask them to submit their scripts." (sic)

However, this is not the first time Rangoli has slammed Karan Johar. Earlier, she called out Karan Johar for trying to flatter Salman Khan and now she took up his name out of nowhere.

Meanwhile, Takht has big stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The historical period-drama is said to hit the big screens in 2020.

