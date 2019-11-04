    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rangoli Chandal Takes A Dig At Karan Johar's Takht

      By
      |

      When we speak of controversies on Twitter, the Ranaut sisters - Kangana and Rangoli have always stayed ahead of everyone else. Very often, the two can be seen having a battle with Bollywood celebrities on Twitter. While Kangana voices out her opinions even during media interactions, Rangoli's tweets almost always make headlines.

      Rangoli Chandal Takes A Dig At Karan Johars Takht

      In Rangoli's recent bout, Karan Johar has been dragged. She named him during an argument in an attempt to put down the director. While having a Twitter discussion about Lord Rama and the epic tale of Ramayana, Rangoli took the cases of books and films which glorify the Mughal period instead of Lord Rama and his greatness.

      She spoke about Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Takht' which is set in the Mughal era and shows the story of Shahjehan's sons, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh.

      "And now not surprisingly our dear Karan Johar is making a film on this cruel bloodline, he will depict Aurangzeb cruelty through his abs and sexual relationships," (sic) Rangoli tweeted. She even went on to comment on the director and wrote, "These dumb filmmakers need to be stopped from sexual depiction of historic characters, before they start their crying drama and claim that democracy is dead and bring international shame to the nation, I request authorities to ask them to submit their scripts." (sic)

      However, this is not the first time Rangoli has slammed Karan Johar. Earlier, she called out Karan Johar for trying to flatter Salman Khan and now she took up his name out of nowhere.

      Meanwhile, Takht has big stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The historical period-drama is said to hit the big screens in 2020.

      ALSO READ: Karan Johar's Sweet Birthday Post For Shah Rukh Khan Is The Best Thing On The Internet Today!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue