Rangoli Chandel Accuses Alia Bhatt Of 'Award Fixing' As She Takes Home Trophy Before Event!

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is known for her explosive tweets where she never fails to take a stand for her sister. In the past, she targeted celebrities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu amongst others and now it seems Alia is on her radar once again.

Rangoli recently shared a video on her Twitter page where Alia Bhatt is seen walking out of the backdoor with the 'Best Actress Award' trophy in her hand, much before the event takes place. The star sibling trolled the 'Kalank' actress and wrote, "Chalo itni honesty toh hai ki yeh kaam chup ke kar rahi ho, sabke samne nahin, achcha laga kuch toh bacha hai andar abhi bhi jo rok raha hai."

Check out her tweet here.

Chalo itni honesty toh hai ki yeh kaam chup ke kar rahi ho, sabke samne nahin, achcha laga kuch toh bacha hai andar abhi bhi jo rok raha hai 😁 https://t.co/bF8jlSgp6E — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 8, 2019

She further wrote, "Iss duniya mein dusron ka haq marne wale bahut hain magar dusron keliye aapna haq chhodne wale bahut kum, that's why I respect Kangana she only thinks of the larger picture not herself."

Iss duniya mein dusron ka haq marne wale bahut hain magar dusron keliye aapna haq chhodne wale bahut kum, that’s why I respect Kangana she only thinks of the larger picture not herself 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 8, 2019

Not just Rangoli, even 'The Tashkent Files' director Vivek Agnihotri slammed the award function and wrote, "A great innovation in Bollywood awards. Actors are given awards even before the award ceremony.Heroine's Manager: (photo) Abhi nahi Daaloge na? Press: Nahi ek ghante baadHM : Nahi 7 baje ke baad Press: Okay 8 baje ke baad. All fixed. All happy."

A great innovation in Bollywood awards. Actors are given awards even before the award ceremony.



Heroine’s Manager: (photo) Abhi nahi Daaloge na?

Press: Nahi ek ghante baad

HM : Nahi 7 baje ke baad

Press: Okay 8 baje ke baad



All fixed. All happy.



pic.twitter.com/yphcOAN9Ow — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 9, 2019

Speaking about films, Alia is currently busy filming 'Sadak 2'. Her upcoming projects include 'Brahmastra' with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and Karan Johar's multistarrer 'Takht'.

(Social media posts are not edited)

