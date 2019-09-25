Rangoli Chandel’s Attacks On Taapsee Pannu Over Saand Ki Aankh Hits A NEW LOW; Netizens SLAM Rangoli

Neena & Rangoli Question Why Saand Ki Aankh Did Not Cast Older Actresses

Veteran actress Neena Gupta also raised the pertinent question on her social media platform by writing that filmmakers should atleast cast actors like her when there are age appropriate roles. Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had already been slamming the makers of Saand Ki Aankh for allegedly using the values of feminism to make anti-feminist decisions. She replied to Neena's comment by stating that Kangana had been offered the role but she denied it precisely for the reasons that Neena stated.

Taapsee Shares Her Stance

Taapsee shared her stance on the issue by tweeting a lengthy note. She captioned the tweet, "I hope and can only hope this will answer the question once n for all coz honestly now it's getting boring for us to repeat ourselves. So all you lovely people here goes my RESPONSE -#SaandKiAankh" (sic).

Rangoli Makes Vicious Attacks On Taapsee Over Her Acting Skills

Rangoli, who had previously attacked Taapsee by calling her a ‘sasti copy' of Kangana, replied in an undignified way by writing, "Acting ka A bhi nahin aata & comparing urself to all legends bhai ja thodi acting seekh le tacky silver hair & sasta prosthetic won't make u an actor,wat about body language f a 60 year old? Where is the aged voice?Longing fr gone youth in one's eyes?Where is acting So funny!" (You don't even know the A of acting yet you compare yourself to all the legends. Go learn some acting. Tacky silver hair and cheap prosthetic won't make you an actor. What about the body language of a 60 year old? Where is the aged voice? Longing for gone youth in one's eyes? Where is acting? So funny!)

Netizens Slam Rangoli

Many netizens slammed Rangoli for her remarks.

One user wrote, "Get a life Rangoli"

Another tweeted, "You know what @taapsee is definitely a better person than you. Unfollowing you I had enough of you."

Others wrote -

"Itna ungli q karte ho be"

"Bas Karo yar..kam karne do sabko apna..Sara din ladai aur kuch nhi.."

"I am Kangana's fan but ur continuous irritating and hateful tweets without any rsn are spoiling her image. @taapsee is also doing wonderful films and tht is wht we expct from bollywood. Try to digest other's success too. Kangna is not only Tees mar khan here."

"Hrithik, Karan Johar, Alia, Ranbir and now Taapsee. Who's your next target?"