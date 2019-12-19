    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rangoli Chandel Calls Forbes India ‘Fraud’, Lashes Out At Their Top 100 Celebrities List

      By
      |

      Rangoli Chandel is at it again, and this time she is lashing out at Forbes India after they released their top 100 Indian Celebrities List. Rangoli took to Twitter to question the accuracy of the Forbes list and the incomes of celebrities stated in it. She even went as far as saying they are, 'ek number ka fraud'. Rangoli claimed that her sister Kangana Ranaut pays more tax than the amount stated as her income in the list.

      Rangoli Lashes Out At Forbes India’s Top 100 Celebrities

      In a series of angry tweets, Rangoli Chandel slammed Forbes India. She wrote, "Yeh @forbes_india ek number ka fraud hai, I openly challenge them to prove even one celebrity income they have printed in their magazine, sab PR hai, Kangana pays more tax than her entire income mentioned in the poll...," and continued, ".... show us who paid how much tax. You can't just assume people's income on what basis? Please reply," (sic).

      "Even Kangana doenst know how much she made in this year, only her accounts department and I know, we tell her all the details, and all that info is super confidential....," she wrote and added, "as this financial year not even closed yet only advance tax is filed and already these lucca jurnos pretending jaise they have access to whole industry's account," (sic).

      She concluded, "Dear @forbes_india if you tell me your reliable sources I will openly say sorry, but you can't write anything that too after smoking hash..." (sic).

      In the Forbes Indian Celebrities List, Virat Kohli has made it to the top of the list, with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and others in the top ten. Aamir Khan has slipped to top 20. Kangana Ranaut, who had two successful releases this year, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Judgementall Hai Kya, is listed at the 70th spot.

      ALSO READ: Rangoli Chandel Defends Kangana Ranaut Yet Again Over Her 'Mild Estrogen' Statement!

      ALSO READ: Panga First Look Poster: Kangana Ranaut Is All Smiles As She Sets Out To Fulfill Her Dream

      Read more about: rangoli chandel kangana ranaut
      Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 22:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue