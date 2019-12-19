Rangoli Chandel Calls Forbes India ‘Fraud’, Lashes Out At Their Top 100 Celebrities List

Rangoli Chandel is at it again, and this time she is lashing out at Forbes India after they released their top 100 Indian Celebrities List. Rangoli took to Twitter to question the accuracy of the Forbes list and the incomes of celebrities stated in it. She even went as far as saying they are, 'ek number ka fraud'. Rangoli claimed that her sister Kangana Ranaut pays more tax than the amount stated as her income in the list.

In a series of angry tweets, Rangoli Chandel slammed Forbes India. She wrote, "Yeh @forbes_india ek number ka fraud hai, I openly challenge them to prove even one celebrity income they have printed in their magazine, sab PR hai, Kangana pays more tax than her entire income mentioned in the poll...," and continued, ".... show us who paid how much tax. You can't just assume people's income on what basis? Please reply," (sic).

Yeh @forbes_india ek number ka fraud hai, I openly challenge them to prove even one celebrity income they have printed in their magazine, sab PR hai, Kangana pays more tax than her entire income mentioned in the poll... (contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

(Contd).... show us who paid how much tax. You can’t just assume people’s income on what basis? Please reply @forbes_india — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

"Even Kangana doenst know how much she made in this year, only her accounts department and I know, we tell her all the details, and all that info is super confidential....," she wrote and added, "as this financial year not even closed yet only advance tax is filed and already these lucca jurnos pretending jaise they have access to whole industry's account," (sic).

Even Kangana doenst know how much she made in this year, only her accounts department and I know, we tell her all the details, and all that info is super confidential....(contd) @forbes_india — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

(contd)....as this financial year not even closed yet only advance tax is filed and already these lucca jurnos pretending jaise they have access to whole industry’s account 😂😂 @forbes_india — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

She concluded, "Dear @forbes_india if you tell me your reliable sources I will openly say sorry, but you can't write anything that too after smoking hash..." (sic).

Dear @forbes_india if you tell me your reliable sources I will openly say sorry, but you can’t write anything that too after smoking hash... 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

In the Forbes Indian Celebrities List, Virat Kohli has made it to the top of the list, with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and others in the top ten. Aamir Khan has slipped to top 20. Kangana Ranaut, who had two successful releases this year, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Judgementall Hai Kya, is listed at the 70th spot.

ALSO READ: Rangoli Chandel Defends Kangana Ranaut Yet Again Over Her 'Mild Estrogen' Statement!

ALSO READ: Panga First Look Poster: Kangana Ranaut Is All Smiles As She Sets Out To Fulfill Her Dream