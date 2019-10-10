    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Rangoli Chandel Calls Kangana Ranaut A ‘Wannabe’ Rekha!

      It is very rarely that the sister-duo, Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel show their appreciation towards a Bollywood celebrity. The two are usually seen taking sharp digs on people from the film fraternity. Rekha, however, seems to be on the receiving end of all the love from them. On the occasion of the evergreen diva's birthday, Rangoli called Kangana a 'wannabe' Rekha, and called the latter 'the kindest soul'.

      Unusual for her, Rangoli took to Twitter to praise a celebrity. She was all love for Rekha, as she tweeted, "Rekha ji is the kindest soul Kangana met in this film industry today is her birthday, she loves Kangana like her own and we pray for her long healthy and hearty life." Rekha turned 65 today, and is more beautiful than ever.

      In another tweet, Rangoli shared pictures of Kangana looking like Rekha, and wrote, "Today I will expose Kangana, she is wannabe Rekha ji, here are some pictures please see and decide #theoriginalbadgirl #Rekhaji #ultimatediva."

      In the past, but in a completely different context, Rangoli has called Taapsee Pannu a 'sasti copy' of Kangana. It looks like Rangoli is fond of comparisons.

      Rekha has also had a special place in heart for Kangana, and has said that if she ever had a daughter, she would have been like Kangana.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 23:55 [IST]
