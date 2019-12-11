    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Rangoli Chandel Comes Out In Support Of Deepika Padukone; Praises Chhapaak Trailer

      Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel came out in support of Deepika Padukone and praised the trailer of the latter's upcoming film, Chhapaak, which is based on acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Rangoli tweeted, "Wow!!! Everyone should see this film, amazing. Meghna and Deepika will earn a lot of tears from this film, what my family and I went through along with the prejudice we faced was worse than death... story of an acid attack survivor need to reach this nation, praying that it works🙏." (sic)

      Chhapaak Trailer Review: Netizens Lionise Deepika Padukone; Say Her Portrayal As Malti Is Phenomenal

      The trailer released earlier today and won positive responses from the netizens and film critics. The movie also casts Vikrant Massey and fans are quite enthralled to see Deepika as Malti.

      Deepika going all the way to get into the skin of the character and narrating the story of an acid victim-survivor through her commendable acting skills is winning many hearts. Inspired by Deepika's bold move, Twitterati is trending 'Hats Off To Deepika'.

      Chhapaak, which highlights the life of an acid-attack survivor puts forth the confidence of the victim to be taken as a lesson and marks her as an inspiration for those who have faced similar situations.

      Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is produced by KA Productions and Fox Star Studios and is all set to release on January 10, 2020. The movie is also presented by Fox Star Studios.

