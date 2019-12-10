    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Rangoli Chandel Comes Out In Support Of Deepika Padukone; Praises Chhapaak Trailer

      Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel comes out in support of Deepika Padukone and praises the trailer of the latter's upcoming film, Chhapaak, which is based on an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Rangoli tweeted, "Wow!!! Everyone should see this film, amazing. Meghna and Deepika will earn a lot of tears from this film, what my family and I went through along with the prejudice we faced was worse than death... story of an acid attack survivor need to reach this nation, praying that it works🙏."

      Chhapaak Trailer Review: Netizens Lionise Deepika Padukone; Say Her Portrayal As Malti Is Phenomenal

      The trailer got released earlier today and it has received a very positive response from the netizens and the film critics. The film also casts Vikrant Massey and fans are quite enthralled to see Deepika as Malti.

      With Deepika going all the way into the skin of the character and narrating the story of an acid victim-survivor through her commendable acting skills is winning many hearts. Inspired by Deepika's such a bold move, Twitterati are trending the keyword 'Hats Off To Deepika'.

      Chhapaak, which highlights the life of an acid attack survivor puts forth the confidence of the victim to be taken as a lesson and marks her as an inspiration for those who have faced a similar situation.

      Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is produced by KA Productions & Fox Star Studios all set to release on 10th January 2020. The film is also presented by Fox Star Studios.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 23:30 [IST]
