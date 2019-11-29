Rangoli Chandel Defends Kangana Ranaut Yet Again Over Her 'Mild Estrogen' Statement!

Recently, Kangana Ranaut was quoted as saying, "That (weight gain) was needed to look voluptuous, especially around the belly and thighs. Since I am tall and skinny, and my face is angular, not round, I had to take mild doses of hormone pills to look different. Of course, I also started eating foods that promote weight gain."

This statement of Kangana has outraged many netizens. A troller slammed Kangana on Twitter and wrote, "And I thought I had heard it all from Kangana. Can someone please just lock this madwoman in a room so she doesn't shoot off her mouth in the most atrocious manner. What is this rubbish?"

Rangoli Chandel was quick to defend her sister Kangana Ranaut and wrote, "A mild doze of estrogen regular daily pill that most woman take for contraception can increase chances of fat accumulation aroud belly, arms thighs and hip areas, even if Kangana is mad as all good actors are but why mad people must be locked ? We need to ask ourselves 🙏."

She further wrote, "Great actors go to great lengths to get in to the character Kangana's all time favourite Daniel day Lewis once broke a rib in order to feel the agony of the character, yes it's crazy but some respect them for their dedication some throw brickbats at them... only you can choose which catagory you belong to.... I love this kinda crazy😁, how about you, please write in comments section 🙏."

Thalaivi is all set to hit the theatres on June 26, 2020.

(All social media posts are unedited.)