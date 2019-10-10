Rangoli Chandel HITS Deepika Padukone Below The Belt For Taking A Jibe At Kangana Ranaut!
Yesterday, when Deepika Padukone attended Shekhar Gupta's talk show, Off The Cuff, the actress spoke about mental health and said, "When we have films like Mental Hai Kya, and we have posters in a particular manner, we have to be more sensitive. Because we are working towards de-stigmatizing mental illness, and on the other hand, they are stereotyping it."
This statement of Deepika's didn't do down well with Rangoli Chandel as she felt that Deepika was taking a jibe at her sister, Kangana Ranaut as Mental Hai Kya (which got changed to Judgementall Hai Kya) was Kangana's film. Rangoli, who's known for her explosive tweets, hit Deepika below the belt while reminding her of her past affair with Ranbir Kapoor.
Rangoli Hits Deepika Below The Belt
Rangoli tweets, "Ha ha ha a woman in steady relationship with another man goes on record and says that I still love my ex boyfriend's boxers, for bollywood this is class, matlab english mein kachche ko boxer bolo toh classy hai... aur Kangana makes highly acclaimed film on Mental illness magar usse bhi problem hai... wah!! Achcha hai tum logon jaise classy nahin hai, Kangana still feels we must normalise word Mental... 🙏"
Rangoli Praises Kangana While Taunting Deepika
"Sorry Kangana ko depression ka natak nahin aaya, heroes ke kachche media ke samne nahin sukhaye, instead she played a mental illness patient to perfection made a film on illness and prejudice around it."
"Kitni naadaan hai, image nahin bana payi public aur media ko ungaliyon pe nahin ghuma payi, bas honestly apne kaam mein lagi hai, us se jayada stupid koi hai? Khelne wale toh khel rahe hain 😁😁😁👏👏👏."
Fans Defend Deepika
While supporting Deepika, a user wrote, "I support @deepikapadukone on this. Kangana n gang were using the sensitive theme of tendency to cause self harm in mentally disturbed people through #JHK posters. It was an aggressive (n regressive) marketing tactic to sell a few movie tickets. Cheap."
Another user also slammed Rangoli for her tweet and wrote, "One thing is for sure..you have no class.. comparing you with Rakhi Sawant and KRK..is an insult for them..coz you are the worst.. nobody can match your shitty tweets."
Rangoli's Reply To Deepika's Fans Who Slammed Her For Her Tweets
"Arrey baba how did I mock her? Yesterday she said that Kangana should have not made a film with title Mental hai Kya, title was changed there is no film called mental hai kya!! Toh we just wondering kis cheez ke side effects hain yeh 😁?"
We won't lie. We totally saw it coming. Didn't we?
(Social media posts are unedited.)