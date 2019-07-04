Rangoli Chandel INSULTS Taapsee Pannu & Calls Her 'Sasti Copy' Of Kangana; Anurag Kashyap SLAMS Her!

Rangoli Chandel Insults Taapsee Pannu With This Tweet

Retweeting Taapsee's tweet, Rangoli wrote, "Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy."

Anurag Kashyap Lashes Out At Rangoli For Insulting Taapsee Pannu

He tweeted, "Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don't know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don't get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana."

Rangoli Asks Anurag To Back Off

"Sir you can see it's not about mentioning Kangana so much, clearly lot of people I have thanked haven't mentioned her, it's just that I am tired of people taking digs at her, who is this Taapsee to claim that Kangana needs double filter....so now I am here showing everyone mirror.... I know you are working with her but please don't get desperate without understanding the real issue ... back off @anuragkashyap72."

Apparently, Rangoli Was Upset At Taapsee As The Latter Had Said That Kangana Needs A Filter In One Of Her Past Interviews

"You @anuragkashyap72 have been calling Kangana last night and telling Taapsee is her fan, give me one media interaction where she said that, infact she always calls Kangana extremist, Kangana has opinions so what? Why call her filter and extremist....Taapsee is a fan & loves to copy her yes we all are, who wouldn't like to be like Kangana bt why attack her and take digs, yeh sab shanagiri nikalne keliye he toh main twitter pe ayi hun thank u very much magar sab ki pol khulegi koi nahin rok sakta @anuragkashyap72."

Rangoli Didn't Spare Varun Dhawan As Well

When the 'Kalank' actor praised the 'Judgemental Hai Kya' trailer on Twitter by writing, "What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writting.Looks like alot of fun," but didn't mention Kangana's name, Rangoli quickly pointed out, "Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai !!! @Varun_dvn."

Varun Dhawan Smartly Diffused The Situation

He wrote, "Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam. Best wishes."