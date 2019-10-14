Rangoli Chandel Pokes Fun At Kareena Kapoor & Karan Johar's Discussion On Alia-Ranbir's Love Life!

The annual Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI 2019) kickstarted yesterday with the much-awaited Movie Mela session. It was a star-studded event with many panel discussions with celebrated actors and directors from the film industry.

The closing event of the evening was Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt in conversation with Karan Johar. From pay disparity to Alia Bhatt's love life, the chat turned out to be an interesting session. Reportedly at one point, Karan even asked Alia if she had ever imagined that Kareena could one day be her sister-in-law considering she is in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

To this, Kareena replied that she would be the happiest if Alia becomes her sister-in-law. While Alia tactically dodged the question, Karan joined in and teased her, "Whenever it has to happen, both Kareena and I will be exceptionally happy and we would be standing there with a thaali."

The conversation left the audience in splits but it looks like there was someone who wasn't pleased. Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel who doesn't miss a chance to take a dig at Kareena and Alia, was back in a savage form on Twitter.

Rangoli posted, "MAMI ka closing discussion yeh tha ki Alia iss waqt ki sabse mahan kalakar hai, aur woh Kareena ji ki bhabi hai aur unki shaadi mein Karan ji pooja ka thaal lekar unka sawagat karenge, hmm achcha hai hum jaise gawar kya jane art ki baatein, humein toh kuch samajh aaya hi nahin." (sic)

In yet another tweet, she wrote, "Pehle award shows ko aur ab film festivals ko bhi kitty party bana diya." (sic)

