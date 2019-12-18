Rangoli Chandel Shames Mahesh Bhatt For Kissing His Daughter Pooja Bhatt; Calls Him A Fake Liberal

In her recent tweets, Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel has slammed Mahesh Bhatt for showing his resistance towards the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The filmmaker shared a tweet wherein he can be seen reading a pledge to oppose the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act).

He also tweeted a photo of the Delhi Police attacking Jamia Millia Islamia University girls and students and captioned it, "'If you have no love - do what you will. Go after all the Gods on earth, do all the social activities, try to reform the poor, enter politics, write books, poems- you are a dead human being. Without love your problems willl increase, multiply endlessly.' - J. Krishnamurti."

While re-tweeting Mahesh Bhatt's video, Rangoli wrote, "kitna dard ho raha hai ki ghuspaitheon ko desh mein aane se roka ja raha hai, it doenst say anything about Indians, it's only for illegal immigrants!!"

She also shamed Mr Bhatt over his controversial picture with Pooja Bhatt and wrote, "Bhatt saab kitabein padh lene se hum sirf badi batein seekh sakte hain, bade ban nahin sakte, jawan ladki ko jaangh pe bithakar aise kiss karke photo khichwate ho, insaan apne karmon se bada banta hai, kya kiya hai aapne desh keliye? Yeh sab farzi libralpan ab nahin chalega..👍🏻."

Rangoli further tweeted, "Doston pehle bhi iss desh ko kai baar videshiyon ke saath milkar hamare apno ne hi bech khaya tha, ab bhi jinko ghuspaithon ki rok se dard ho raha hai, wahi hamare dushman hain, humein Bharat Mata ki raksha karni hai, Jai Hind 🙏."

In her latest tweet, Rangoli also lauded the Indian government and tweeted, "Jin Jin ko mirchi lag rahi hai jaan lo kitne bhi dange karlo hum Bharat ko sarvshreshth banakar rahenge, khatam honge aatank ke bhukhmari ke gareebi ke din, Jai Hind 🙏."

(Social media posts are unedited)