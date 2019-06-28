Rangoli Chandel Makes Shocking Claims: Aditya Pancholi Extorted Rs 1 Crore From Kangana As Expenses

In the latest turn of events, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has accused Aditya Pancholi of extorting money from them in a series of tweets. Earlier, the Ranaut sisters received summons from a Mumbai court in four separate defamation cases filed against them by Aditya Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab.

Yesterday, Aditya was booked on a rape complaint filed by a top actress, in which he claims to be 'falsely implicated'.

In her latest tweets, Kangana's sister Rangoli has claimed that Aditya billed Kangana Rs 1 crore for grocery expenses when she was homeless for three months. She wrote, "Whoever it may concern, complain against Pancholi had been lodged in 2007 for physical abuse harassment and extortion, he has taken more than 1cr from Kangana saying he has fed her for 3 months when she was homeless ( grocery bill of three months)."

Rangoli even accused Aditya of asking for more money from them and even sending her a 'message of extortion' in 2016. She tweeted, "but he wanted more money after that, last message of extortion I myslef received from him was in 2016 which has been submitted to cops and now FIR has been lodged, she had absolutely no time for all this..."

She further claimed that Aditya and his wife Zarina are 'finding a lot of strength in the fact that Kangana is very busy. She wrote, "but everyday cases from him and his wife needs to be fought as they are finding lot of strength in the fact that Kangana is very busy so I have revived this case on her behalf, so her work isn't disturb."

For those who ain't aware, Kangana and Aditya were reportedly in a relationship when the former was stepping into Bollywood. A few years ago, Kangana claimed on a TV show that the actor assaulted and abused her. "When this man who used to be my father's age, he hit me so hard that my head was...I fell on my head on the floor and it started to bleed. I must have been 17 or something. I picked up my sandal and I hit his head hard and it started to bleed as well," she had said in an interview with NDTV.

Post Kangana's interview with the media, Aditya and his wife Zarina had filed a defamation case against her and her sister Rangoli. The next hearing in this matter is scheduled for July 26, 2019.

Aditya Pancholi Booked For Rape By Mumbai Cops