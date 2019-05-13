Jobless Actor! Rangoli Chandel Slams Richa Chadha For Her Comment On Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Has Seen A Lot

To which Mallika Dua, who was also a guest on the show, said, "Kangana Ranaut has seen a lot, her experience with this industry has been difficult and very different from most people. She was supposedly antagonising people and that is a risk someone is choosing to take. Where we draw the line is how much we milk it, how much attention we give it."

Rangoli Takes A Dig At Richa Chadha

When Rangoli read this news report, she tweeted, "I hear a lot of people like Richa Chadha comment about Kangana's outspokenness, they often insist they choose not to have public war of words. My question is do they have a choice? Are they truly autonomous?"

Richa Is A Jobless Actor Says Rangoli Chandel

She went on to add, "Please understand Kangana slogged for 14 years to earn her freedom. So, her timing of speaking out was also decided a decade ago. And here are some jobless actors, movie mafia... giving her gyan that even though they can but they don't indulge in public fights. Darling the truth is if you could, you would... So please take a seat."

On The Professional Front

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in a dark comedy, Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie is scheduled to release on July 26.