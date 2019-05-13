Jobless Actor! Rangoli Chandel Slams Richa Chadha For Her Comment On Kangana Ranaut
Rangoli Chandel has thrashed Richa Chadha for her comments on her sister Kangana Ranaut. Recently, at a TV show, Richa had said that if she has problem with someone she will talk directly to that person instead of having a war of words on a public platform, ''If I have a problem with someone, I wouldn't have a war of words with them on a public platform. This is because I don't want to say it. Not because I lack the courage. I have the courage and I want to say it sometimes, but I'd say it one-on-one,'' she said on the show By Invite Only.
Kangana Has Seen A Lot
To which Mallika Dua, who was also a guest on the show, said, "Kangana Ranaut has seen a lot, her experience with this industry has been difficult and very different from most people. She was supposedly antagonising people and that is a risk someone is choosing to take. Where we draw the line is how much we milk it, how much attention we give it."
Rangoli Takes A Dig At Richa Chadha
When Rangoli read this news report, she tweeted, "I hear a lot of people like Richa Chadha comment about Kangana's outspokenness, they often insist they choose not to have public war of words. My question is do they have a choice? Are they truly autonomous?"
Richa Is A Jobless Actor Says Rangoli Chandel
She went on to add, "Please understand Kangana slogged for 14 years to earn her freedom. So, her timing of speaking out was also decided a decade ago. And here are some jobless actors, movie mafia... giving her gyan that even though they can but they don't indulge in public fights. Darling the truth is if you could, you would... So please take a seat."
On The Professional Front
Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in a dark comedy, Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie is scheduled to release on July 26.
Most Read: Sorry Priyanka & Deepika! Kangana Ranaut Feels THIS Actress Would Have SLAYED At MET Gala 2019 Aptly