Rangoli Chandel Slams Sooraj Pancholi For Speaking About Kangana Ranaut; Warns Media

During the promotions of Satellite Shankar, which hit theatres today (November 8, 2019), Sooraj Pancholi had spoken about his dad Aditya Pancholi's alleged affair with Kangana Ranaut and had said, "That was their own issue. I don't get into that. I have spent most of my time with my grandparents. I think that was a personal matter between my parents and they have sorted it out. And everyone goes through ups and downs. I'm not too happy about the things that have happened but it's their life."

This didn't go down well with Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel, who took to Twitter to lash out at him. She posted, "Alleged murderer and rapist father son duo using a clear case of physical harassment to promote themselves, the case is in the court no one has rights to speak about it, Kangana's name can't save your flop career only work will 🙏#soorajpancholi." (sic) Take a look at her tweet here.

Adding to it, she wrote, "My warning ⚠ to blood thirsty media whosoever passes verdict on the case which is in the court suggesting it was an amicable equation and building perception to benefit a certain party will be sued and dragged to the court as well 🙏." (sic)

She further tweeted, "My request to chindi media, this is Jia Khan sister and family suffering every moment and seeking justice why not help them why want to promote an alleged murderer ?? Kuch toh achcha karo life mein!!" (sic)

In case, you did not know, Sooraj Pancholi has been battling a court case relating to abetment of suicide of actress Jiah Khan. Jiah and Sooraj were reported to have been in a relationship, and the actress was found hanging in her Mumbai residence in 2013. In her suicide note, she allegedly blamed Sooraj Pancholi for making her take the extreme step. Sooraj, for his part, has maintained his innocence.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut's photos in Los Angeles along with the team of 'Thalaivi' went viral. The biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is being directed by AL Vijay. The Madras High Court has issued a notice to the makers after Jayalalithaa's niece J Deepa moved the Court requesting a stay on the movie alleging that it infringes on the late leader's privacy.

