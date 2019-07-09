English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Rangoli Chandel TAKES A DIG At Hrithik Roshan After He Breaks His Silence On Kangana Ranaut!

    By
    |
    Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel slams Hrithik Roshan; Here's Why | FilmiBeat

    Rangoli Chandel is back on an attacking spree and this time, she targeted actor Hrithik Roshan. Yesterday, the 'Super 30' actor in an interview broke his silence on Kangana Ranaut constantly taking a dig at him and was quoted as saying, "this circus (with Kangana Ranaut) has gone on for six years," and he's really been patient through it.

    Later, Rangoli attacked the actor in her tweet while sharing a screenshot of a news portal headline which read, "Hrithik Roshan calls Kangana Ranaut a bully with whom he has learnt to deal with patiently."

    Rangoli Pokes Fun At Hrithik Roshan

    "Yeh dekho uncle ji phir shuru ho gaye, arrey chal bhai aage badh, thode thode dinon baad baizzati ki dose ki lat lag gayi hai shayad, tere liye ab mere paas koi dose nahin hai, chal phoot yahan se, " Kangana's sister wrote on Twitter.

    For Those Who Ain't Aware

    In an HT interview, Hrithik was quoted as saying, "I have come to realise that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience, and not be engaged with. It is upon the civil society and those who claim to be just and fair to see and observe if there is harassment. Also, being who I am, if I choose to confront as per laws, I become the aggressor. If I withdraw from a film-clash that I know has been pre designed, then I become a weakling penning a sob story. I have learned to not get affected by either.

    'Apparently, A Guy Cannot Be Stalked In India': Hrithik On Why There's No Legal Case

    He further added, "Although, to be honest, my only grouse is with those supposedly ‘enlightened' people who praise and often cheer this behaviour in the name of ‘new' and ‘refreshing audacity', without any desire to be rational or truthful. They are the enablers who have allowed this circus to continue for six years. There is no legal case that I directly have with the lady (Kangana), and the reason I cannot have one is because apparently a guy cannot be stalked in India."

    Kangana Ranaut On Hrithik Roshan

    Meanwhile recently during the promotions of 'Judgemental Hai Kya' when Kangana was quizzed about Hrithik avoiding media questions on their feud, the actress reportedly said, "Don't you get tired of the same thing? The world has progressed, move on in life."

    Rangoli Chandel Makes Shocking Claims: Aditya Pancholi Extorted Rs 1 Crore From Kangana As Expenses

    More KANGANA RANAUT News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue