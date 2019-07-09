Rangoli Chandel TAKES A DIG At Hrithik Roshan After He Breaks His Silence On Kangana Ranaut!

Rangoli Pokes Fun At Hrithik Roshan

"Yeh dekho uncle ji phir shuru ho gaye, arrey chal bhai aage badh, thode thode dinon baad baizzati ki dose ki lat lag gayi hai shayad, tere liye ab mere paas koi dose nahin hai, chal phoot yahan se, " Kangana's sister wrote on Twitter.

For Those Who Ain't Aware

In an HT interview, Hrithik was quoted as saying, "I have come to realise that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience, and not be engaged with. It is upon the civil society and those who claim to be just and fair to see and observe if there is harassment. Also, being who I am, if I choose to confront as per laws, I become the aggressor. If I withdraw from a film-clash that I know has been pre designed, then I become a weakling penning a sob story. I have learned to not get affected by either.

'Apparently, A Guy Cannot Be Stalked In India': Hrithik On Why There's No Legal Case

He further added, "Although, to be honest, my only grouse is with those supposedly ‘enlightened' people who praise and often cheer this behaviour in the name of ‘new' and ‘refreshing audacity', without any desire to be rational or truthful. They are the enablers who have allowed this circus to continue for six years. There is no legal case that I directly have with the lady (Kangana), and the reason I cannot have one is because apparently a guy cannot be stalked in India."

Kangana Ranaut On Hrithik Roshan

Meanwhile recently during the promotions of 'Judgemental Hai Kya' when Kangana was quizzed about Hrithik avoiding media questions on their feud, the actress reportedly said, "Don't you get tired of the same thing? The world has progressed, move on in life."