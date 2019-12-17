Rani Mukerji And Aditya Chopra FIGHT Over This Topic The Most!

Ever since Rani Mukerji become Mrs Chopra, the actress prefers to stay away from the limelight. After the birth of Adira Chopra (Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's first-born), the actress stayed away from the media for a year. Last year, Rani made a comeback with Hichki and currently, is riding high on the success of her last release, Mardaani 2.

It's known to all that Rani is a doting mother. So, when the actress was asked what does she and Aditya fight about the most, she said it was over Adira. Rani said, "When you are parenting a child, there will be conflicting ideas." The Black actress also revealed how the couple patch up and said that the one who is unreasonable among them sends the first message to make up with the other.

Rani was speaking on Neha Dhupia's radio show, No Filter Neha, when she addressed these.

Rani also opened up about the upbringing of Adira and said that she keeps telling her baby that she is the bravest, the strongest and has more muscles than her papa. "I am inculcating that in her brains from now only because I don't want anybody in the world to tell her that she is not powerful or that she is not strong enough," added the Bunty Aur Babli actress.

Rani is also well known for her punctuality. But she revealed that her producer-husband is even more punctual than her. "He (Aditya Chopra) wants to go and watch every trailer. So that starts 20 minutes before the movie time. He likes to go at least half hour before the actual movie starts. He likes to go to the theatre and see the lights go off," said the actress.