Rani Mukerji’s Father Watched Her Debut Movie In Theatre Just Days After A Bypass Surgery

Rani Mukerji made her debut on this day, 23 years ago, with 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat'. The movie is special to her for many reasons, but above all, because her father watched the film, almost immediately after undergoing a bypass surgery.

Rani's father, and filmmaker, the late Ram Mukerji had a bypass surgery scheduled on the day of the movie's premiere. When he gained consciousness afterwards, the first thing he asked was the movie was doing. He insisted on watching the movie the day he was released, and he was in tears the whole time.

According to IANS, Rani said, "My most memorable memory of 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' was the day it released, my dad had a bypass operation. He was admitted in Breach Candy and was not willing to go for the operation because he wanted to wait for the release of my film. I told him at that point it was very crucial that he should get the surgery done."

She continued, "He went in for the surgery and then he was unconscious in the ICU for about one or two days, and when he recovered and regained consciousness, the first thing he asked had the film release and how was it doing."

Talking about her most special memory about the movie, she said, "I remember when I took him home that day, he insisted on going to Gaiety Galaxy to watch the film with the audience. In fact, he went on the wheelchair and, as he watched the reactions, he wept like an inconsolable child. That is a memory from 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' that I will never forget in my entire life."

Rani will next be seen in 'Mardaani 2', directed by Gopi Puthran. It is scheduled for release on December 13.

