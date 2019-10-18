    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rani Mukerji’s Father Watched Her Debut Movie In Theatre Just Days After A Bypass Surgery

      By
      |

      Rani Mukerji made her debut on this day, 23 years ago, with 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat'. The movie is special to her for many reasons, but above all, because her father watched the film, almost immediately after undergoing a bypass surgery.

      Rani's father, and filmmaker, the late Ram Mukerji had a bypass surgery scheduled on the day of the movie's premiere. When he gained consciousness afterwards, the first thing he asked was the movie was doing. He insisted on watching the movie the day he was released, and he was in tears the whole time.

      Rani’s Father Watched Her Debut Movie Days After A Surgery

      According to IANS, Rani said, "My most memorable memory of 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' was the day it released, my dad had a bypass operation. He was admitted in Breach Candy and was not willing to go for the operation because he wanted to wait for the release of my film. I told him at that point it was very crucial that he should get the surgery done."

      She continued, "He went in for the surgery and then he was unconscious in the ICU for about one or two days, and when he recovered and regained consciousness, the first thing he asked had the film release and how was it doing."

      Talking about her most special memory about the movie, she said, "I remember when I took him home that day, he insisted on going to Gaiety Galaxy to watch the film with the audience. In fact, he went on the wheelchair and, as he watched the reactions, he wept like an inconsolable child. That is a memory from 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' that I will never forget in my entire life."

      Rani will next be seen in 'Mardaani 2', directed by Gopi Puthran. It is scheduled for release on December 13.

      MOST READ: Gauri Khan Designed Shah Rukh Khan's Jeans In Baazigar; SRK Says Those Jeans 'Were A Riot'!

      Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 22:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 18, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue