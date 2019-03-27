Rani Mukerji's First Look From Mardaani 2; Actress Begins Shooting For The Film!

After impressing as a teacher with Tourette's Syndrome in her last release 'Hichki', Rani Mukerji will be back in a tough avatar in Mardaani 2. While the actress garnered critical acclaim for Mardaani for her portrayal of a cop who took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket, the sequel will have her plating the superintendent of Police who is locked in a vicious battle with a 21-year old merciless villain.

The actress will be locked in a game of cat and mouse with the villain who is extremely clever and knows no mercy or empathy. Rani started shooting yesterday in Mumbai and we managed to catch a glimpse of her just before she stepped into the sets.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, this will be Rani's next release after the blockbuster Hichki. Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, writer of the first Mardaani film.

Earlier when Mardaani 2 was announced, Rani had issued an official statement that read, "Mardaani is and will always be extremely close to my heart. Right since its release, everyone has asked me time and again when I would be doing Mardaani 2 and I am sure that this announcement will come as a pleasant surprise to them all. Gopi has written an extraordinary script that we all love and I can't wait to start shooting this film soon."

She had further added, "Shivani will face a cold, merciless villain who has no empathy, no fear of God and is pure evil. The character has been written superbly and I'm excited to find out who the actor will be."

Meanwhile, there are reports doing the rounds that Chunkey Panday's nephew Ahaan Panday will kickstart his Bollywood journey by working as an assistant director on the sets of Mardaani 2.

Earlier in an interaction with IANS, Ahaan had said, "I'm just excited to be a part of this wonderful industry. Films and acting has been something I've always been interested in, glam isn't what attracted me to this, my love for the craft and film did! I'm excited for the destination and the journey already excites me".

