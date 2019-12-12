Rani Mukerji Had To Sacrifice Her Soul And Voice For Her Part In Ghulam!

There are a few actresses who're popular for their voice and Rani Mukerji is one of them. Her husky voice makes her stand out in the crowd. But did you know that during the initial days of her career, Rani actually suffered a lot owing to her voice? The 'Black' actress, who's currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Mardaani 2, said that she had to sacrifice her soul and voice for Ghulam.

Rani told Pinkvilla, "At the time I started doing films, I don't think there were actresses who had a husky voice like mine. They were all quite sweet and shrill. I never had a sweet voice and it was very different for an actress to have such a voice, especially for a debutante. Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat was my own voice."

"But in Ghulam, my voice was dubbed because collectively, the team felt my voice wasn't good enough for the role. I had to sacrifice my soul and voice for my part in Ghulam," added Rani.

She further revealed that it was Karan Johar, who accepted her in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with her voice and also complimented her husky tone!

Rani revealed that when Karan met her for the first time, he told her that he loved her voice and wanted to maintain it in his debut directorial, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

"Thanks to him and that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was such a mainstream film, and a big blockbuster, that people accepted my voice in the film. Somehow, my voice has become my identity today," concluded Rani while thanking her close friend KJo.