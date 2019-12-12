    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rani Mukerji Had To Sacrifice Her Soul And Voice For Her Part In Ghulam!

      By
      |

      There are a few actresses who're popular for their voice and Rani Mukerji is one of them. Her husky voice makes her stand out in the crowd. But did you know that during the initial days of her career, Rani actually suffered a lot owing to her voice? The 'Black' actress, who's currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Mardaani 2, said that she had to sacrifice her soul and voice for Ghulam.

      Rani told Pinkvilla, "At the time I started doing films, I don't think there were actresses who had a husky voice like mine. They were all quite sweet and shrill. I never had a sweet voice and it was very different for an actress to have such a voice, especially for a debutante. Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat was my own voice."

      rani-mukerji-had-to-sacrifice-her-soul-and-voice-for-her-part-in-ghulam

      "But in Ghulam, my voice was dubbed because collectively, the team felt my voice wasn't good enough for the role. I had to sacrifice my soul and voice for my part in Ghulam," added Rani.

      She further revealed that it was Karan Johar, who accepted her in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with her voice and also complimented her husky tone!

      Rani revealed that when Karan met her for the first time, he told her that he loved her voice and wanted to maintain it in his debut directorial, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

      "Thanks to him and that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was such a mainstream film, and a big blockbuster, that people accepted my voice in the film. Somehow, my voice has become my identity today," concluded Rani while thanking her close friend KJo.

      Read more about: rani mukerji mardaani 2
      Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 15:38 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 12, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue