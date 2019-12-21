Rani Mukerji Is Happy With Mardaani 2 Success; Reveals Why The Film Is Special For Her

Rani Mukerji Is Elated With The Film's Success

"Mardaani 2 is a reflection of the society and the times that we are living in and bringing up our daughters. I'm very happy that the film is resonating with audiences across the country because it has a very important message to deliver to them," said the actress.

She further added, "Our intention was to make India aware of the new and growing threat that women and girls face from underage criminals who are resorting to such violent crimes. If Mardaani 2 is making people sit up and take notice of this situation then our job is done."

Speaking about them, the actress said, "If you ask me, as a debutant, both of them have delivered a film and a performance that will always inspire them to do better. They are a refreshing addition to Bollywood and I wish they continue to delight us in the years to come."

"Mardaani 2 for me will always be extremely special because I'm deeply attached to the character of Shivani Shivaji Roy. Her beliefs are my beliefs, her vision for society and India are my beliefs, her way to never stop from doing the right thing and always speaking up against injustice resonates with my core. She is an important cinematic character because she stands for women empowerment, she stands against gender inequality and I hope Shivani inspires many others to do the right thing and be more self-reliant."