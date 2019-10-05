    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji & Others Grace A Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai: Pictures!

      Durga Puja festivities have begun all across the country, and even Bollywood celebrities are taking part in the pujas in different pandals across Mumbai city. One particular pandal witnessed stars such as Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji, Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Basu, all gathered there. Check out the pictures.

      Rani Dons Gorgeous White Saree To Durga Puja Celebrations

      Rani Dons Gorgeous White Saree To Durga Puja Celebrations

      Rani Mukerji attended the Sarbojanik Durga Puja Samiti on Saturday afternoon in Mumbai. She looked gorgeous in a white saree with silver detailing, accessorized with a pearl necklace. Rani reportedly attends the Durga Puja pandal organized by her cousin Sharbanni Mukherjee, every year.

      Jaya Bachchan Graces The Celebrations

      Jaya Bachchan Graces The Celebrations

      Jaya Bachchan also made it to the same Durga Puja pandal, to seek blessings of the Goddess. Jaya looked elegant as ever. Ayan Mukerji and his father Deb Mukherjee greeted Jaya at the venue.

      Rani Reunites With Her Cousin Ayan Mukerji

      Rani Reunites With Her Cousin Ayan Mukerji

      Rani was super pleased to see her cousin Ayan Mukerji. Ayan is currently busy shooting Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

      Anurag Basu & Imtiaz Ali Join

      Anurag Basu & Imtiaz Ali Join

      Filmmakers Anurag Basu and Imtiaz Ali1 also joined Ayan Mukerji in the Durga Puja celebrations. Anurag has been busy with his next directorial, which is untitled as of yet. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi.

      A few days earlier, Kajol had posted a picture of herself with her mother Tanuja and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji at a Durga Puja celebration. The trio looked gorgeous. She captioned the post, "First day of the pujas ... shoshti. Before we share it with everybody else .." (sic)

      View this post on Instagram

      First day of the pujas ... shoshti. Before we share it with everybody else ..

      A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Oct 4, 2019 at 1:46am PDT

