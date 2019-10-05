Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji & Others Grace A Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai: Pictures!

Rani Dons Gorgeous White Saree To Durga Puja Celebrations

Rani Mukerji attended the Sarbojanik Durga Puja Samiti on Saturday afternoon in Mumbai. She looked gorgeous in a white saree with silver detailing, accessorized with a pearl necklace. Rani reportedly attends the Durga Puja pandal organized by her cousin Sharbanni Mukherjee, every year.

Jaya Bachchan Graces The Celebrations

Jaya Bachchan also made it to the same Durga Puja pandal, to seek blessings of the Goddess. Jaya looked elegant as ever. Ayan Mukerji and his father Deb Mukherjee greeted Jaya at the venue.

Rani Reunites With Her Cousin Ayan Mukerji

Rani was super pleased to see her cousin Ayan Mukerji. Ayan is currently busy shooting Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Anurag Basu & Imtiaz Ali Join

Filmmakers Anurag Basu and Imtiaz Ali1 also joined Ayan Mukerji in the Durga Puja celebrations. Anurag has been busy with his next directorial, which is untitled as of yet. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi.