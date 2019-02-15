Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 Will Go On Floors On This Date, Read Details Inside!

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 Will Go On Floors, Find out here | FilmiBeat

Rani Mukerji had delivered an outstandingly feisty performance in the superhit Mardaani in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. The hugely acclaimed film is set to have a sequel now in which the actress will be seen as a Superintendent of Police who is locked in a vicious battle with a 21-year old merciless villain.

Of course, it's a hugely anticipated film already and we have the latest information that Rani starts to shoot the film on March 18!

"Mardaani 2's shoot starts in Mumbai in March and this will be a short schedule. Rani is raring to go and it will be quite thrilling to see her back in action as Shivani Shivaji Roy. She is taking on a 21 year old villain who knows no mercy or empathy. It's an edge-of-the-seat showdown that audiences will surely love!" reveals a source close to the project.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, this will be Rani's next release after the blockbuster Hichki. Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, writer of the first Mardaani film.

In an official statement, Rani had earlier said, "Mardaani is and will always be extremely close to my heart... Gopi has written an extraordinary script that we all love and I can't wait to start shooting this film soon."

Rani Mukerji was last seen in Hitchki which released in 2018 where she played the role of a teacher suffering from Tourette's syndrome.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Valentine's Date Will Make You Go Green With Envy! [SEE PICTURE]