Rani Mukerji Opens Up About Her Upcoming Movie Mardaani 2; It’s Important Social Message

Actress Rani Mukerji has been getting a lot of praise her way. The trailer of her upcoming movie Mardaani 2 dropped yesterday and received a lot of positive remarks from the fans and critics alike. Rani said, “I'm overwhelmed by the reactions and really happy that our trailer has struck a chord with audiences.”

The first part of the Mardaani franchise had released in 2014 to rave reviews and excellent box office numbers. The powerhouse actress will be seen reprising her role as the brave cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the cop action drama. The actress opened up about her movie and said "Mardaani 2 has an important social message and the entire plan has been built to spread this message as wide, to as many people as possible.”

The film will also address the dangerous societal issue of rape in India that is being committed by juveniles. "I'm hoping that the entire nation watches this film because it is inspired by some very disturbing true events that have happened around us wherein, crime has been committed by someone you don't even expect is capable of hurting anyone. Such crimes committed by juveniles is a reality and it is important for everyone to take note of this because it's one of the biggest challenges and threats posed to society at large," she added.

The trailer has been successful in generating tremendous buzz for the film. The film is inspired by a series of real-life rape and murder instances that took place in the small town of Kota. Mardaani 2 is directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra. It also stars Vishal Jethwa, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Shruti Bapna, Rajesh Sharma and Deepika Amin in pivotal roles. The movie will hit the silver screen on December 13, 2019.