Rani Mukerji Opens Up About Overcoming Hydrophobia For An Important Sequence In Mardaani 2

Actress Rani Mukerji is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Mardaani 2. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her experience shooting a few underwater scenes in the movie.

Rani said, "From childhood, I have the fear of getting into the pool. All my life I have tried several times to be able to get myself to swim but unfortunately, I have not been successful. The first thing I asked Gopi Puthran after the narration got over is how important is the underwater sequence, is it very imperative for the film or whether we can do without it. To my utter shock, Gopi said that it cannot be changed and he would like to shoot the sequence underwater and he would prefer not changing it."

She went on to add, "I realized that it was going to be a huge challenge for me going forward with the film to do this particular underwater sequence. I requested Gopi to keep the underwater sequence as the last thing that we will shoot for the film so I could get time to practice swimming and also try to get rid of my fear."

In the meantime, the 'Hum Tum’ actress took to swimming classes from her coach Anees Adenwala in order to overcome her fear. "He trained me so well and was absolutely wonderful. He actually eased me in water and I realized that at this point if I don't get rid of my water phobia I would never in life and this film gave me a great chance to tackle the demon in my life of not being able to swim. I practiced with him and he trained me for the underwater sequence,” she stated.

Finally, the 41-year-old actress concluded by saying, "I am pretty proud of myself today that I dealt with my demon which is the fear of water and I overcame it through this shoot. I am glad that Gopi put this sequence in the film because I have finally overcome my fear of water and now I can gladly swim in a pool if not in the sea."

'Mardaani 2' will see Rani Mukerji reprising her role as the brave cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the action-thriller. The movie is directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra. 'Mardaani 2' will hit the silver screen on December 13, 2019.