      Rani Mukerji Opens Up About Paparazzi Culture Around Daughter Adira

      Rani Mukerji is on a promotional spree as her upcoming movie 'Mardaani 2’ is up for release next week. The actress recently opened up about the paparazzi culture around star kids. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Rani shared her point of view and experience with the paparazzi around daughter Adira.

      The 'Saathiya’ star has a slightly different take on the situation. Rani said, "I'm Adira's paparazzi, I'm constantly clicking her. I'm with the camera constantly. So, I can't not like the paparazzi because I'm one myself for my daughter. I think it's a very personal decision when parents come and talk about their children. I was very clear, so was Adi, that Adira needs to have a very normal upbringing and that can only happen when the attention is not completely focussed on her and she isn't in the limelight."

      Rani Mukerji

      She went on to add, "We can't deny that she automatically becomes known because she's born in a family where her parents are known. That becomes an advantage or a disadvantage that goes with it. But still, as much as we can, we try. I hope I try and protect her as much as I can."

      Unlike her contemporaries and colleagues, Rani seems to have a slightly different outlook. The actress appears to be in control of the situation and has no qualms with the photographers. "At least in my case, the paparazzi has been very, very helpful and understanding. Everywhere I go, when I request them, they are super supportive and they don't take Adira's pictures. I don't think we have such paparazzi anywhere in the world like we do in India. I have been lucky that way," she stated.

      The highly awaited 'Mardaani 2’ is all set to hit the silver screens on December 13. The movie is directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Rani’s husband Aditya Chopra.

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 23:39 [IST]
