      Rani Mukerji Recieves The Most Influential Cinema Personality Award For Hichki

      Rani Mukerji has received another international honour. The actress will be awarded The Most Influential Cinema Personality Award in South-East Asia for her stellar performance in 2018 hit Hichki. The movie enjoyed immense success and appreciation from the audiences and grossed around Rs 250 crore worldwide.

      Rani Mukerji spoke about the honour bestowed upon her from Singapore and stated, “It is truly humbling for me to be called the Most Influential Cinema Personality. As an actor, I have been fortunate enough to have got films that inspired me and everyone who saw them on screen. Some of them sparked a conversation and also affected social change. I have a special liking towards films that leave an impact on the hearts and minds of people and make us ponder about the world that we live in.” She further added, “I feel it is my responsibility to give voice to what’s happening around me. Hichki was one such film and its message resonated worldwide with audiences, students, teachers and most importantly with people fighting the Tourette Syndrome. It was a huge validation to us all that a universal story will definitely be appreciated anywhere in the world.” (sic)

      The Saathiya actress also spoke about her movie Saawariya completing 12 years. Looking back at the experience, she said "This time, I was working with Sanjay in a different set-up, I got to see his musical side and how he is during a song shoot and also, Sonam and Ranbir were new so, it was spending time with them on sets and just see Ranbir grow as an actor in that film," (sic)

      Rani Mukerji will next be seen in YRF’s much-awaited Mardaani 2. The movie will hit the screens on December 13, 2019. The actress is currently busy shooting for Bunty Aur Babli 2 along with R Madhavan and Siddhant Chaturvedi, to be directed by Varun V Sharma.

      Read more about: rani mukerji hichki mardaani 2
      Story first published: Sunday, November 10, 2019, 16:47 [IST]
