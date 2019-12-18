Rani Mukerji Reveals What She Loves The Most About Karisma Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan!

As Rani Mukerji got candid on JioSaavn #NoFilterNeha Season 4, the Mardaani 2 actress revealed what she loves the most about Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut.

When Rani was asked, who, according to her, nails the airport look, she said, "I think Sonam dresses up really well. I think Kangana dresses up really well. Bebo dresses up really well. You know actually Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) has been one of my all time favourite people who dresses up really impeccably. I think Lolo for years, its not today, she always dressed really well."

When Rani was asked, whose airport look, she loves the most, she picked Kareena Kapoor Khan's name and said, "Bebo is my all time favourite in everything."

In the same talk show, Rani also confessed that she uses a lot of cuss words and said, "I do it too and I love it because my parents would do that too. And I get it from my parents. It's just the way it is. So the cuss words comes like hi."

"Actually my husband, I'll tell you interesting thing, when my husband first met me outside of the professional realm, I think we were in Goa and I was there for my birthday with my parents and he coincidently was in the same hotel and you know how it is when you know a person so you be polite and say okay hi, its my birthday so please come and obviously he had no interest because he is not the kind of a person but also out of courtesy he felt that if I don't go they might feel really offended or something so he landed up during dessert time," she further added.

"So when he came, and my parents were there and we were talking and they were using the cuss words normally and Adi thought he did a double take, did I actually hear her parents say something and then when he heard my parents use those words, it was just by the way so he's like oh she gets it from here," she continued.

"Yeah I think what happens is when you use cuss words somewhere in your heart, you're releasing that angst from inside your body and you start looking really beautiful. My parents look so gorgeous all the time," concluded Rani.