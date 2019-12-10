Rani Mukerji’s Daughter Adira Turns 4; Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, AbRam Attend Birthday Bash

Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira Chopra turned four yesterday. Rani, who is busy with her 'Mardaani 2' promotions cannot keep calm. She threw a grand birthday party for her 'little munchkin'.

Rani's popular co-star and best friend Shah Rukh Khan graced the event with his son AbRam. Director Karan Johar was seen attending the party along with his twins Yash and Roohi.

Shahid Kapoor's kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor were spotted at the birthday bash. Other Bollywood celebrities like Kajol, Rekha, Sameera Reddy and Neil Nitin Mukesh also made their presence felt at the party.

Rani Mukerji got married to Aditya Chopra in 2013. The couple welcomed their little angel 'Adira' on December 9, 2015. Rani has always been quiet about her personal life. She has always kept her daughter away from the eyes of media and paparazzi. In an interview, she had stated that she is Adira's 'personal paparazzi'.

Rani hosted a 'Unicorn' themed birthday party for Adira. The actress is particular about not posting pictures of her daughter on public forums. No pictures of Adira were seen on social media, nor did any celebrities who attended the event share it.

Raveena Tandon was seen having delicious food at the party. Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a few videos and pictures from the party.

Rani's cousin Tanisha Mukerjee took to social media to share two inside pictures from the party. One was with sister Rani and the other was with the evergreen Bollywood diva Rekha.

Tanisha was seen praising Rani for throwing a lovely bash. She captioned the picture, "Truly a magical birthday ! ❤ #rani super fun eve and fab food! Killed my diet 😋 #famjam."

Rani is that dedicated mom, who just doesn't want to leave her kid alone and go to work. Even in her media interactions, Rani was always seen holding onto motherhood first and career next. She has openly stated that it was Aditya Chopra who nudged her to get back to work after Adira was born.

