Box Office: Mardaani 2 Is A Hit, Holds Strongly As Second Monday Records More Than Second Friday!

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 is riding on incredible appreciation from audiences and critics and has become a must-watch film! Inspired by shocking true crimes against women by juveniles, the film has shocked and gripped the nation with its brilliant storyline. The edge-of-the-seat thriller sees Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women.

Mardaani 2 had held up strongly through the first week and the same trending continues on week 2. The film again had a good hold on second Monday as it collected Rs 1.25 crore nett (more than what it collected on second Friday and that too with 30 percent lower ticket rates because it's a weekday!), despite a big new release and the ongoing CAA protests in various parts of the country.

The total collections of this riveting thriller, which is now playing in 800 screens in the second week, is now at Rs 34.95 crore nett. Mardaani 2's trending at the box office makes the film a hit.

Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film. She had delivered a knock-out performance in the superhit and hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 is Rani's next release after the global blockbuster Hichki that delivered Rs 250 crore worldwide.