Rani Mukerji To Promote Her Upcoming Film Mardaani 2 As A Real-Life News Anchor

Rani Mukerji will soon be seen as a real-life news anchor on television to promote her upcoming film 'Mardaani 2’. The promotional campaign will mark Rani’s debut as a news anchor on Indian television. The versatile actress will be seen presenting juvenile crime cases to the audience.

Speaking about the same, Rani stated, “Mardaani 2 is aimed at raising awareness about the heinous crimes committed against women by juveniles in India. And, I will do my bit to bring as much attention to the serious social threat of fast-rising violent crimes committed by juveniles. As a part of the promotional campaign, I will debut as a news anchor on one of the country’s biggest news channel to read out cases of shocking juvenile crimes happening across the country.”

She went on to add, “I want to make as many fellow countrymen aware of this issue because we are all facing this unknowingly and that needs to change. As a woman and a mother, I’m extremely fearful about this social menace from nameless, faceless criminals who are underage and don’t look one bit like criminals. We all need to be extremely vigilant to tackle this issue and save our daughters and families who are at high risk.”

'Mardaani 2’ is directed by Gopi Puthran and focuses on the rise of violent and sexual crimes committed by juveniles against women in the country. The movie is produced by Rani’s husband Aditya Chopra and will also star Sudhanshu Pandey, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Shruti Bapna in pivotal roles. 'Mardaani 2’ is all set to hit the silver screen on December 13, 2019.