Ranu Mondal's Daughter On Her Mom Getting Trolled: Maa Has Always Had An Attitude Problem

Ranu Mondal's daughter Elizabeth Sathi Roy slams the trolls, who have been targeting her mother mercilessly on the social media. Ever since a few videos of Ranu Mondal have gone viral on the internet, netizens have been dissing her while calling her an 'arrogant' woman.

Ranu's daughter told the media agency, "I feel sad that she is being trolled this way. It is true that maa has always had an attitude problem, which is why she sometimes invites trouble. But it is very sad that a person who has struggled so much in her life and has finally started getting a taste of success, is being trolled so much."

Sathi Roy also questioned the idea of making Ranu Mondal walk the ramp. "Was it necessary to make her walk the ramp? Why are they doing this? She is a singer, not a model. People are mimicking her, it's so cheap. I don't think they should be doing this to her."

"She does not belong to a hi-fi family. She comes from a financially backward family and she never got a chance to groom herself for the glamorous world of Bollywood. She used to sing on the streets and has suddenly shot to fame. She never got a chance to do a makeover of her looks or even brush up her talent," added Sathi.

Sathi also asserted that she feels there is a reason behind all the trolling. She said that she thinks that people are offended with Ranu Mondal because of her mother's behaviour. "Maybe they are venting that anger by trolling her and creating memes," concluded Ranu Mondal's daughter.