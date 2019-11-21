Ranu Mondal's Make-up Artist Reacts To Her Viral Pic; Calls It 'Fake'

We all saw how a picture of internet singing sensation, Ranu Mondal, was doing rounds on the social media for all the wrong reasons. Ranu got mercilessly trolled for her latest picture, in which her face was seen sporting over-the-top make-up. Now, her make-up artiste, Sandhya reacts to Ranu Mondal's viral picture via her Instagram page.

While sharing a collage of Ranu's real and fake picture, Sandhya wrote, "As you can see, this is the difference between the work that we have done and the 'fake' picture that has been edited to an extent. All the jokes and trolls are fine and they make us laugh too but to hurt someone sentiments, that's not a very good thing to do."

"We truly hope that you all will understand the truth and realise the difference between the fake one and the one that is genuine. That's all we ask for."

Netizens were quick to react to Sandhya's post and a user wrote, "We troll her because of her words and actions and not because of just one picture. She should be more humble towards her fans or towards people on general. That's all we ask for."

Ranu Mondal rose to fame owing to her viral video, in which she was seen crooning Lata Mangeskar's song. Impressed with her voice, music director Himesh Reshammiya gave her a platform to sing. However, things turned worse for Ranu Mondal when she was seen scolding a fan for touching her while asking her to pose for a selfie. Ever since her video has gone viral, netizens keep trolling her over being an arrogant woman.

(All social media posts are unedited.)